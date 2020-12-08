By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Jail provided an update on COVID-19 cases at the jail on Tuesday morning.

According to Warden Orlando Harper, there are 29 employees and 27 inmates that have tested positive for the virus.

“The employees have all been quarantined, with the most recent quarantine occurring on December 4,” Warden Harper said. “None of the employees are at work. Due to these positive cases, another approximately 40 employees are currently in quarantine at their homes. Additionally, the inmates at the jail who have tested positive were already quarantined and have since been placed in isolation. These individuals, with the exception of one person, are all isolated in the same housing unit. They are not showing symptoms but are being monitored regularly by medical personnel at the facility. Additionally, approximately 200 inmates are being quarantined on four housing units.”

Warden Harper added that they are working with employees to ensure proper staffing to continue the safety and security of everyone at the jail.

He says they have worked with the CDC, Pennsylvania Department of Health, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, and Allegheny County Health Department by following the safety guidelines they have put in place.

“People are wearing masks, washing their hands, and remaining physically distanced,” Warden Harper said. “We’re testing when appropriate. Positive cases are isolated. We perform contact tracing and quarantine those individuals. We have consistent cleaning of the environment. Ongoing screenings include temperature checks and queries about symptoms of all employees and contractors are consistent.”

The jail has also put in limitations on visitation to help reduce the spread of the virus.

To date, 748 inmates have been tested for COVID-19 since mid-March and there have been 66 positive tests, with 27 of those positive tests current in the facility.

Other individuals that have tested positive have either been released or have recovered.

Meanwhile, 217 employees have been tested in that same timeframe, with 55 positive tests. Of the 55 positive tests, 26 have recovered and returned to work.