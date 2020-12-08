PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While most of the day Tuesday will be dry, lake effect snow showers could be possible.

Most places will see little to no impact from the snow showers but there could be some accumulations for places like the westward-facing slopes of the Laurels and for the snow belt.

Other places may see some brief snow here or there but there won’t be much if any impact from the snow.

The snow showers are setting up behind an upper cutoff low that has dropped into the trough of cold air that has present since the beginning of the month.

This first week of December is now officially the coldest start to December in ten years.

Looking ahead, this cold pattern is expected to lift for the back half of the workweek, with highs in the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, and 50s on Friday and Saturday.

There is a possibility of a mid-level low dropping down along the lifting trough on Wednesday. While our area should be dry, there could be some decent snow for the middle of the state.

