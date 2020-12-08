By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says mechanical issues are to blame for problems at the free COVID-19 testing site set up today at Kennywood.

According to a county spokesperson, the testing van was experiencing mechanical problems. Workers tried for hours to fix it, but eventually were forced to shut down the testing site.

Due to mechanical issues, COVID-19 testing at Kennywood today has stopped. ACHD will contact those with scheduled appointments with other testing options. You may take immediate steps to reschedule by visiting the COVID-19 Testing Map https://t.co/wktAw5fdlE or by calling 2-1-1 pic.twitter.com/ttbnLtMKFp — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) December 7, 2020

It was supposed to be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with walk-ups welcome.

The county spokesperson says they are working with Curative, the company that would have provided the tests, to accommodate patients who registered to get a test administered.

You can also reschedule your appointment by visiting the county’s COVID-19 testing map.

Allegheny County is offering several different mobile testing sites in the coming week. If you need a COVID 19 test, pre register for one of these sites! pic.twitter.com/bzseO5g0L2 — Senator Jay Costa (@Senatorcosta) December 7, 2020

Allegheny County will have several other mobile testing sites in various locations this week.

There will be testing offered at the Fairhaven United Methodist Church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon, then 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ups are allowed or you can register for online.