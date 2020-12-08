CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Has 10,170 New Cases, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 693 More Cases
She hasn't been seen since the night of Dec. 4.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – State police put out a Missing Endnagered Person Advisory for a 26-year-old they believe disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Police say Erica Shultz was last seen on the night of Dec. 4 in the area of the 400 block of Railroad Street in Bloomsburg, Columbia County.

They believe the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are suspicious and she may be at risk of harm or injury.

She’s described by police as 5-foot-4, weighing 220 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and wears glasses. Police were unable to provide a description of her clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 570-317-2846.

