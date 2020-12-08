By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – State police put out a Missing Endnagered Person Advisory for a 26-year-old they believe disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
Police say Erica Shultz was last seen on the night of Dec. 4 in the area of the 400 block of Railroad Street in Bloomsburg, Columbia County.
MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: If Seen call 911 pic.twitter.com/q2icFlHeaq
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) December 8, 2020
They believe the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are suspicious and she may be at risk of harm or injury.
She’s described by police as 5-foot-4, weighing 220 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and wears glasses. Police were unable to provide a description of her clothes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 570-317-2846.
