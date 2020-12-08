Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Looking for a way to get safely this holiday season?
North Park is getting ready to host a drive-in style laser light show beginning on Thursday and the 45-minute shows will be held nightly through December 20.
Several shows will be held each night.
Tickets range in price by day, from $15 to $20 for Allegheny County residents and $19 to $25 for non-county residents.
Tickets can be purchased and more information can be found on the Allegheny County website.
