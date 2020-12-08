CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Report 1,470 New Cases Over The Last 48 Hours
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Holiday Laser Show, Local TV, North Park, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Looking for a way to get safely this holiday season?

North Park is getting ready to host a drive-in style laser light show beginning on Thursday and the 45-minute shows will be held nightly through December 20.

Several shows will be held each night.

Tickets range in price by day, from $15 to $20 for Allegheny County residents and $19 to $25 for non-county residents.

Tickets can be purchased and more information can be found on the Allegheny County website.

Comments