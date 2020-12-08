CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Report 1,470 New Cases Over The Last 48 Hours
Filed Under:Cookbook, Magee Womens Research Institute and Foundation, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, Recipes, The Real Housewives

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’re checking in with Margaret Josephs, of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” to get a look at the “Sweet & Savory Cookbook,” which benefits Magee Womens Research Institute and Foundation.

Simply Seasoned Grilled Lollipop Lamb Chops with Apricot Dijon Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

  • Rack of lollipop lamb chops
  • Olive Oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Rosemary and Thyme

Directions:

Brush the lamb chops with olive oil
Season with the salt, pepper and herbs
Simply grill for 3-4 minutes on each side

For the dipping sauce:

  • 1/2 cup apricot preserves
  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
  • Red pepper flakes to taste

Simply combine, mix well and serve on the side of the lollipop lamb chops as a dipping sauce

Goat Cheese Stuffed Grilled Figs

Ingredients:

  • 20 ripe figs
  • 4 oz soft goat cheese
  • 2 tbs olive oil
  • Chopped Rosemary for garnish
  • Balsamic glaze to drizzle

Directions:

Remove the tops from your figs
Score your figs with an X to open them slightly
Stuff with goat cheese and brush with olive oil
Grilled for approximately 5 mins or until caramelized and brown
Remove from grill, drizzle with balsamic glaze and sprinkle with rosemary before serving

