PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’re checking in with Margaret Josephs, of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” to get a look at the “Sweet & Savory Cookbook,” which benefits Magee Womens Research Institute and Foundation.
Simply Seasoned Grilled Lollipop Lamb Chops with Apricot Dijon Dipping Sauce
Ingredients:
- Rack of lollipop lamb chops
- Olive Oil
- Salt
- Pepper
- Rosemary and Thyme
Directions:
Brush the lamb chops with olive oil
Season with the salt, pepper and herbs
Simply grill for 3-4 minutes on each side
For the dipping sauce:
- 1/2 cup apricot preserves
- 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
- Red pepper flakes to taste
Simply combine, mix well and serve on the side of the lollipop lamb chops as a dipping sauce
Goat Cheese Stuffed Grilled Figs
Ingredients:
- 20 ripe figs
- 4 oz soft goat cheese
- 2 tbs olive oil
- Chopped Rosemary for garnish
- Balsamic glaze to drizzle
Directions:
Remove the tops from your figs
Score your figs with an X to open them slightly
Stuff with goat cheese and brush with olive oil
Grilled for approximately 5 mins or until caramelized and brown
Remove from grill, drizzle with balsamic glaze and sprinkle with rosemary before serving
You must log in to post a comment.