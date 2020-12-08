By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin on Tuesday, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints.

Attorney General Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history.

Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct & binds our citizenry & the States in this Union together. Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania & Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election.https://t.co/xRB13FMIdU — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 8, 2020

“Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this Union together. Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election. The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution,” said Attorney General Paxton in a statement.

“By ignoring both state and federal law, these states have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but of Texas and every other state that held lawful elections. Their failure to abide by the rule of law casts a dark shadow of doubt over the outcome of the entire election. We now ask that the Supreme Court step in to correct this egregious error.”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was quick to issue a statement on the lawsuit.

This has become a circus. The continued attacks on our election are beyond meritless, beyond reckless. It is a scheme by 🤡 the sitting president & his enablers 🤡 to disregard the will of the people. It’s not serious & it will not stand.https://t.co/SWhZmnB5C4 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) December 8, 2020

“These continued attacks on our fair and free election system are beyond meritless, beyond reckless — they are a scheme by the President of the United States and some in the Republican party to disregard the will of the people– and name their own victors,” AG Shapiro said. “This isn’t a pick your own ending novel — this is a Democracy,” his statement read.

He said “factless” and “baseless” lawsuits aiming to throw out electoral votes are “un-American” for creating confusion and doubt.

Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

