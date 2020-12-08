By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Leaders at UPMC said Tuesday they’re optimistic their frontline healthcare workers who want a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one by the end of January.

This week UPMC says its hospitals are awaiting thousands of doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

But first, Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC’s medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology, says the vaccines will need to be granted emergency use authorizations from the FDA.

Vaccinations for UPMC’s healthcare workers will be voluntary, and they say the vaccine will be made available to the public as soon as possible. But that could still be months, even under the best-case scenario, says Dr. Donald Yealy, senior medical director and chair of emergency medicine.

Until then, “it’s clear that we must continue the basic public health practices that we know protect all of us,” Dr. Yealy said.

