By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for coronavirus.

Gov. Wolf, who is 72, released a statement Wednesday announcing the positive test result, saying it happened during a routine test Tuesday.

I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 9, 2020

The governor says he has no symptoms and is feeling well. His wife Frances has been tested and is quarantining at home while waiting for the results.

“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease and so I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe,” his statement reads.

He’s isolating at home and says he’s continuing to serve the commonwealth and working remotely.