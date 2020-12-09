Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police officers are investigating an overnight shooting on the North Side.
Just after 3:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at Pennsylvania and Allegheny avenues for reports of a man shot.
Once on the scene, officers found a man on the sidewalk with a gunshot to his leg and applied a tourniquet.
The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
No suspects have been named.
