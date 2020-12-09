CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Has 10,170 New Cases, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 693 More Cases
Police are investigating a shooting on the North Side.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police officers are investigating an overnight shooting on the North Side.

Just after 3:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at Pennsylvania and Allegheny avenues for reports of a man shot.

Once on the scene, officers found a man on the sidewalk with a gunshot to his leg and applied a tourniquet.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No suspects have been named.

