WATERFORD, Pa. (KDKA) — A derogatory message board in Waterford about Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, is causing a big controversy.

The sign is up along U.S. 19 heading into Waterford, in Erie County.

The message board reads, “Don’t let a man in dress rule us Waterford.”

That’s in response to Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman.

Dr. Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf have become the most public faces of the COVID-19 pandemic since it hit Pennsylvania.

Erie News Now reports the sign originally said, “Happy holiday and please wear a mask.”

It was reportedly changed on Wednesday.

Video of the sign is making its way around social media.

@glaad @ACLU @Lavernecox @cmclymer @TheElliotPage can you please help me make this go viral to force the man in Waterford, PA to remove his sign discriminating against Dr Rachel Levine a trans woman who is the Secretary of Health for PA #TransWomenareWomen #Pennsylvania #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/dgImgmw53c — Meaghan (@MeaghanLeF) December 9, 2020

A Change.org petition was even started for the sign to be removed.

More than 3,000 people had signed the “Stand Up Against Hate In Waterford” petition.

Erie News Now reports the owner of the sign didn’t want to comment, but was identified as a small business owner who is frustrated by the current restrictions in place.