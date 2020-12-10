PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A registered sex offender wanted for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in West Mifflin has been arrested.
The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old George Holiday from West Mifflin has been wanted since Friday.
He allegedly raped a 13-year-old on Nov. 28. He was also wanted on a bench warrant for a probation/parole violation for a previous sexual assault conviction in 2014.
The sheriff’s office says their investigation led them to learn that Holiday was registered under Megan’s Law at an address in Morningside, but he hadn’t been living there for at least three months.
Holiday’s uncle, Robert West, was arrested and charged for letting Holiday allegedly use his address knowing he wasn’t living there.
Now Holiday is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment for multiple charges, including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and sexual assault.
