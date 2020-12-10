Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRAFTON (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Police were called to assist the Crafton Borough Police with a shooting investigation on Wednesday night.
Just after 10:30 p.m. police were notified of a shooting at a home on Union Avenue.
First responders found that multiple shots had been fired in the direction of the home, which had people inside, but no one was injured.
County police detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.