By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The kindergarten class at Saint Bede Catholic School in Point Breeze is moving to remote learning until after Christmas break due to a person involved with the class tested positive for COVID-19.
Beginning today and lasting through Christmas break, the class will be fully remote.
“We have a plan in place which was implemented for the safety of all students, teachers, and staff, the kindergarten class will begin their remote learning today,” said Sister Daniela Bronka, principal.
Families were informed of the change this morning and the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is following all local, state, and federal directives including mask-wearing, social distancing, and regular cleaning and disinfecting.
