By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have placed linebacker Vince Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The team announced the news Thursday. The NFL says the list was created for a player who either tests positive for coronavirus or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
Williams has started all 12 games this season. The Steelers (11-1) play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
We have placed LB Vince Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.https://t.co/CMQtAve0Va
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 10, 2020
