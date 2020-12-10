CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports 248 More People Have Died, Pushing Statewide Death Toll Over 12,000
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have placed linebacker Vince Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced the news Thursday. The NFL says the list was created for a player who either tests positive for coronavirus or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Williams has started all 12 games this season. The Steelers (11-1) play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

