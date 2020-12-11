By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – In an appearance on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro criticized Texas Senator Ted Cruz and the lawsuit attempting to overturn election results in Pennsylvania.

“He has proven himself to be neither a genius in the law or a genius, frankly, in terms of an EQ,” Shapiro said. “He is a sad sack and I would say to him, and frankly I would say to my 17 colleagues who have gone along with this circus, I don’t know if I need to send you a surgeon to examine your spine or a psychiatrist to examine your head.”

The lawsuit from the Texas attorney general, Republican Ken Paxton, demands that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin be invalidated. That’s enough, if switched, to swing the election to Trump.

In November, Attorney General Shapiro said that Pennsylvania had seen “absolutely no evidence of fraud” in the 2020 election.

“Certainly if there was some, we would be on it immediately or our law enforcement partners would be on it immediately,” Shapiro said last month. “I’ve seen a lot of tweets about it, I’ve seen a lot of public statements about it, but we’ve seen absolutely no evidence of it.”

Shapiro went on to criticize the president and the lawsuit being brought by Ken Paxton and other attorneys general.

“Something’s wrong with you if you continue to follow this president if you continue to behave in these bizarre ways if you continue to hold yourself out as a legal expert, yet demonstrate day in and day out with your support of this president and his claims, that you don’t know anything about the law,” he said.