Rink buildings will be closed, including indoor restrooms. Portable toilets, lockers and benches will be provided outside.
Only 50 skaters will be permitted per session.
Admission is $5 for county residents and $6 for non-county residents. Skate rentals are included in the price of admission.
Tickets must be purchased online in advance, and no walkups will be allowed.
Face coverings will be required at all times in compliance with Pennsylvania’s universal masking order.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Parks Department has canceled all sports and fitness programs through Jan. 3, 2021.
That includes flag football, hockey leagues and hockey and ice skating lessons. Officials have also modified operations at the North and South Park ice rinks and canceled all indoor rentals.
Other restrictions include:
