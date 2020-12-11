By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A dog who spent 1,134 at Animal Friends has found his forever home just in time for the holidays.
Ten-year-old Capone, a labrador retriever mix, was Animal Friend’s longest-term resident — until Thursday.
Animal Friends says it was a challenge finding Capone a home. He has medical and behavioral quirks and his color and age played a role, as well as the fact that he wanted a home without kids or other pets.
Yet they didn’t give up on him.
On Thursday, the family who had been fostering him for several weeks decided to adopt Capone, ending his 3-year stay at the shelter.
Animal Friends says Capone’s new family told them he transformed after they took him into their home, with his anxiety quickly diminishing. They report he’s a good boy who loves snuggling and is enjoying the family life.
