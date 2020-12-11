Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Broadway is coming back to Pittsburgh.
As Broadway tours start to make their way back to the road, they’re also making plans to stop in Pittsburgh.
The first one to come to town will be “Hadestown” a winner of eight Tony Awards and it will be here in September 2021.
Once Hadestown makes its way through Pittsburgh, “Pretty Woman” will stop in Pittsburgh in October and “Summer – The Donna Summer Musical” will be here in November.
However, for fans of the hit show “Hamilton,” you’ll have to wait until February 2022 for its return to Pittsburgh.
Hamilton will be joined by the revival of “Oklahoma,” “To Kill A Mockingbird,” and “Ain’t Too Proud.”
