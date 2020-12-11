By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOMERSET (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is reporting an inmate death from COVID-19 at SCI Somerset.

According to the department of corrections, the inmate was 73-years-old and died at a local hospital.

“We continue our battle against this dangerous invisible enemy,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said. “With fall upon us, we are experiencing a resurgence. That is why it is vital to continue our aggressive mitigation efforts. We cannot let our guard down.”

So far, SCI Somerset has reported 149 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates and 48 active cases among staff.

Inmates that test positive are in isolation at the prison or at area hospitals, depending on the amount of medical care required.

Employees that test positive must isolate at home and are not permitted to return until a doctor clears them to return.

The department of corrections says the inmate’s name will not be released but had been serving a 1-6 year sentence for indecent assault – juvenile and had been at the facility since October 1.