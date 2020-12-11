Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – The owner of the Morgantown Mylan plant announced in a corporate statement on Friday that the plant will close on July 31.
According to a report from WV Metro News, the employees were told of this decision on a call Friday morning.
The closure will mean that 1,500 employees will lose their jobs.
Despite the closure of the Morgantown site, the Collins Ferry research lab will remain open, but the Chestnut Ridge plant will be shut down mid-summer.
