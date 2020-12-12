By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,198 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths Saturday.

Of the newly reported cases, 795 are confirmed from 2,632 PCR tests. There are 403 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 1 month to 101 years with a median age of 47 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from Dec. 2 to Dec. 11. The health department says that 23 of the positive tests are more than a week old.

The age groups of the newly-reported cases are as follows:

00-04 – 15

05-12 – 31

13-18 – 53

19-24 – 104

25-49 – 462

50-64 – 246

65+ – 287

Of the new cases, 677 of the new cases were among females and 521 were among males.

The dates of deaths were on Dec. 2 and Dec. 10. One person was in their 80s, and another person was in their 90s. One of the deaths was associated with a long-term care facility.

There have been 2,432 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 660.

There have been 39,227 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

