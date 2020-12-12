Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers announced on Saturday that they have officially placed linebacker Robert Spillane on the reserve/injured list.
Spillane left the game against the Washington Football Team with an apparent knee injury.
In coordinating moves, the Steelers activated linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III to the 53-man roster.
They also have elevated linebacker Tegray Scales to the active/inactive roster from the practice squad.
Gilbert has played in two games this season but was put on the reserve/injured list on November 4 with a back injury.
The Steelers will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at 8:20 at Bills Stadium.
You must log in to post a comment.