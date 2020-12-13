By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – For women battling cancer, the holidays can be a difficult time.

That’s where “The Pink Pamper” steps in to help.

They’re a local organization that provides support to women battling breast, ovarian, and other cancers.

On Sunday, they helped more than 30 families, handing out more than 1,000 toys as well as hundreds of pieces of clothing.

“Because of the financial hardship of cancer we’re here helping the women because you know the kids come home from school and [say] little Billy is getting this for Christmas, little Suzie is getting this for Hanukkah, and all of a sudden, the mom is in dire stress because she’s worried about, if it wasn’t for me being sick, I could do this for my children,” said Marian Geisler, the president and founder of The Pink Pamper. “So we take the stress off her and we help her.”

Local hospitals helped chose the families that needed the help.