PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s another mild start with many still in the low 40’s along with some wind gusts around 20-25 mph.

Winds will diminish as the day goes on, but our temperatures not moving much from where we are now for our highs.

A little drizzle is still around this morning, but we dry out today and clouds stick around.

Tomorrow morning, we are looking at a very quick moving weak area of low pressure that would bring snow to the region.

This will mostly skim south of Pittsburgh and leave areas along the ridges and higher elevations with 1-2″.

It looks like if we do see anything, at the most it would be less than an inch, so little to no accumulation to be expected.

A lot of the accumulation will stay in places like Tucker Co, W. Va. where Winter Storm Watches are in effect, and they could pick up anywhere from 3-8″.

Our highs next week will only be in the mid 30’s and lows back below freezing.

Wednesday looks like our next best chance for snow, but it’s still too early to determine exactly how much.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.