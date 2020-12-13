By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUFFALO (KDKA) – The NFL has a new record-holder for most consecutive games with a sack.
The Steelers defense came into their Sunday night matchup with the Bills at 69 consecutive games with a sack, tied with Tampa Bay.
Then, in the second quarter, the Tyson Alualu took down Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen, making it 70 and dethroning the Buccaneers as the NFL record-holder.
SACKED AND THE NFL RECORD IS OURS!!!
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 14, 2020
Tampa Bay held the record when they recorded at least a sack in 69 consecutive games between 1999-2003.
The new record held by the Steelers began on November 6, 2016, against the Ravens.
T.J. Watt leads the defense with 46.5 sacks during the streak, followed by Bud Dupree with 35.5.
You must log in to post a comment.