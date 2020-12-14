CORONAVIRUS LATEST:New Statewide Pandemic Restrictions Now In Effect
The first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived Monday morning.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine have arrived at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

UPMC says that it will be administering the vaccine to frontline healthcare workers.

A press conference will be held Monday morning where UPMC officials and frontline healthcare workers are expected to speak about the arrival and administration of the vaccine.

