Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine have arrived at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
UPMC says that it will be administering the vaccine to frontline healthcare workers.
COVID-19 VACCINE: Some of the first doses of the vaccine arrived this morning at Children’s Hospital. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Qc4GzobfS6
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) December 14, 2020
A press conference will be held Monday morning where UPMC officials and frontline healthcare workers are expected to speak about the arrival and administration of the vaccine.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.