By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 18,646 new cases of Coronavirus and 201 additional deaths Monday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 499,765 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

Currently, there are 5,970 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 1,277 patients are being cared for in ICU’s.

The statewide death toll has risen to 12,565.

There are 3,060,689 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 44,081 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 7,992 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 52,073 cases at nursing or personal care facilities. Out of total deaths, 7,477 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 16,705 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: