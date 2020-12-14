Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Freedom Farms is giving away free Christmas trees “no questions asked” to those in need this holiday season.
The farmer’s market in Butler posted on Facebook, saying it’s offering free trees to healthcare workers, first responders or anyone struggling through this holiday season during a pandemic.
They say people can come to the market and pick out a tree without needing to come into the store.
Freedom Farms is located on Pittsburgh Road in Butler.
