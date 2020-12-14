ELKVIEW, W. Va. (AP) — Police have charged a juvenile in the deaths of four people whose bodies were found Sunday at a home in southern West Virginia.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says the bodies were discovered after a family member went to the home in Elkview.

Rutherford says all of the victims are related.

He says they are a man, a woman and two juvenile boys.

A fifth resident of the home, a juvenile, was safely located elsewhere.

Rutherford did not release any information on the suspect and says it’s unknown when the deaths occurred.

He says relatives tried to contact the residents on Saturday and again on Sunday morning without success before someone went to the home.

