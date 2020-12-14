BREAKING NEWS: First Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Arrive At UPMC Children's Hospital
She's believed to be in the area of Braddock, Clairton and McKeesport.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State police are searching for a 15-year-old runaway from the Pittsburgh area.

State Police Kittanning are looking for Mykiah Alexander.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 724-543-2011.

