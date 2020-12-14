Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State police are searching for a 15-year-old runaway from the Pittsburgh area.
State Police Kittanning are looking for Mykiah Alexander.
PSP Kittanning is trying to locate a runaway juvenile, Mykiah ALEXANDER, 15 YOF from the Pittsburgh Area. She is believed to be in the Braddock, Clairton, McKeesport Area. Anyone with information, contact PSP Kittanning at 724-543-2011. pic.twitter.com/IbyI2lE09a
— Troopers Bondarenka, Broadwater & Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) December 14, 2020
She’s believed to be in the area of Braddock, Clairton and McKeesport.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 724-543-2011.
