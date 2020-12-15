BREAKING NEWS: First Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Arrive At UPMC Children's Hospital
Filed Under:AHN, Allegheny Health Network, Babies, Cupcakes, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Babies at AHN are celebrating National Cupcake Day in the sweetest way.

AHN shared photos of the little cuties wearing crocheted cupcake-themed hats.

“Some say there is nothing sweeter than a cupcake. We beg to differ!” they wrote.

