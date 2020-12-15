Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Babies at AHN are celebrating National Cupcake Day in the sweetest way.
AHN shared photos of the little cuties wearing crocheted cupcake-themed hats.
Some say there is nothing sweeter than a cupcake. We beg to differ! We think that these #AHNbabies celebrating #NationalCupcakeDay are the sweetest! Drop your favorite cupcake flavor in the comments! pic.twitter.com/W0gXT5TezB
— AHN (@AHNtoday) December 15, 2020
“Some say there is nothing sweeter than a cupcake. We beg to differ!” they wrote.
