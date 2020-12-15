By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 9,556 new cases of Coronavirus and 270 additional deaths Tuesday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 509,320 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.

Currently, there are 6,026 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 1,249 patients are being cared for in ICU’s.

The number of patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is double the peak that Pennsylvania experienced in the spring.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 through December 10 stood at 16.2% according to the state’s data.

The statewide death toll has risen to 12,890.

There are 3,072,305 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 44,591 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 8,136 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 52,727 cases at nursing or personal care facilities. Out of total deaths, 7,532 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 16,904 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

