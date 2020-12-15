By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After donations collected by a charity were stolen by a “Grinch,” former Steelers star Jerome Bettis says his foundation is setting out to set things right.
Jerome Bettis says his Bus Stops Here Foundation adopted Family Resources as a charity this holiday season to give coats, hats, gloves and toys to victims of child abuse.
PART 3: I'll be giving away 2 more autographed @steelers jerseys in effort to raise funds for this important cause. Please consider donating today to help us: https://t.co/UHlhr2cr2d
— Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) December 15, 2020
But Bettis says someone broke into the facility this weekend and stole everything they’ve collected so far.
“Pittsburgh, we can’t let the grinch steal Christmas,” he tweeted, adding, “My foundation is determined to give these special kids the holiday they deserve.”
He’ll be giving away two more autographed Steelers jerseys in an effort to raise funds for the cause, and tweeted a link where people can donate.
