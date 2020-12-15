CORONAVIRUS LATEST:More Than 500,000 COVID-19 Cases Now Reported In Pa.
"Pittsburgh, we can't let the grinch steal Christmas."
Filed Under:Burglary, family resources, Jerome Bettis, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers, Robbery, Theft

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After donations collected by a charity were stolen by a “Grinch,” former Steelers star Jerome Bettis says his foundation is setting out to set things right.

Jerome Bettis says his Bus Stops Here Foundation adopted Family Resources as a charity this holiday season to give coats, hats, gloves and toys to victims of child abuse.

But Bettis says someone broke into the facility this weekend and stole everything they’ve collected so far.

“Pittsburgh, we can’t let the grinch steal Christmas,” he tweeted, adding, “My foundation is determined to give these special kids the holiday they deserve.”

He’ll be giving away two more autographed Steelers jerseys in an effort to raise funds for the cause, and tweeted a link where people can donate.

