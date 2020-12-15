CORONAVIRUS LATEST:More Than 500,000 COVID-19 Cases Now Reported In Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Three juveniles have been charged with arson after they allegedly set a vacant house on fire in Bridgeville.

(Photo Credit: Bridgeville Police/Facebook)

Bridgeville police said officials responded July 11 to the house fire on Baldwin Street. The heat and flames caused damage to a neighboring house, and a firefighter was also injured, police say.

Law enforcement says three juveniles — ages 14, 14 and 13 — were charged with arson, burglary, causing or risking a catastrophe, reckless endangerment, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and unsworn falsification to law enforcement.

