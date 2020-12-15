BREAKING NEWS: First Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Arrive At UPMC Children's Hospital
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside an apartment complex in Penn Hills.

Whoever is responsible for shooting and killing a man is still out there as of Tuesday morning.

According to detectives, it was around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday when shots were fired along Garden Drive in Penn Hills.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Allegheny County Police say when first responders got to the scene, they found a man dead after being shot numerous times.

KDKA’s news crew at the scene witnessed police checking out a black Escalade in the parking lot of the Leechburg Garden Apartments.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

There were bullet holes in the drivers side window.

KDKA spoke with neighbors who say they heard at least 6 gunshots.

At this time, police have not released details on a suspect or a motive behind the shooting.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

