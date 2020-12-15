CORONAVIRUS LATEST:More Than 500,000 COVID-19 Cases Now Reported In Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Steel City has 203 gloomy days a year.
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow and cloudy days are great for curling up in front of the fireplace, but too many in a row can start to impact your mental health.

And no surprise, Pittsburgh is the fourth gloomiest city in the United States, according to a recent study from move.org.

The study looked at climate data from the NOAA to see which U.S. cities had the most cloud cover. The Steel City has 203 gloomy days a year.

The No. 1 spot went to Anchorage, Alaska.

Comments