PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow and cloudy days are great for curling up in front of the fireplace, but too many in a row can start to impact your mental health.
And no surprise, Pittsburgh is the fourth gloomiest city in the United States, according to a recent study from move.org.
The study looked at climate data from the NOAA to see which U.S. cities had the most cloud cover. The Steel City has 203 gloomy days a year.
The No. 1 spot went to Anchorage, Alaska.
