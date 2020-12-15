Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Zach Banner has been known to give back, and this year is no different for him.
Monday evening, the Steelers lineman tweeted that he is ‘crashing Hanukkah’ this year.
He then explained that he is donating part of last week’s game check to the Tree of Life Synagogue.
Banner’s salary this season is $1,750,000, bringing his game check total to around $103,000.
It was not clear how much of the game check was being donated.
Banner was placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL during the Steelers’ first game of the season vs. the New York Giants.
