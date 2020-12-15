By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after being shot following a car crash, Pittsburgh police say.
On Tuesday, police responded to 911 calls for a person shot at East Carson and South 18th streets. Officials found the victim, who was shot in the leg.
Police say the victim told them he was in a car crash on the 100 block of Pius Street and was exchanging information with the other driver when he was shot by the driver. The victim’s cell phone was also stolen by the driver, who then fled, according to police.
The victim got into his vehicle and hit another vehicle on South 18th Street before coming to a stop on East Carson Street. He was taken to a local hospital.
Police are investigating.
