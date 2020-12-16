CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA/AP) — Police say two people are dead after 30 to 60 vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 80 in Clinton County.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania State Police said initial reports indicate there are also multiple injuries. The crash happened between the Loganton and Lock Haven exits. PennDOT says I-80 westbound is closed at the I-180 interchange due to the crash.

There is a detour in place, police say.

“Reminder-Please Stay Home and Do Not travel unless it is absolutely necessary,” state police said on Twitter

The National Weather Service shortly after noon Wednesday issued a winter storm warning telling people in northern Pennsylvania to expect heavy snow with accumulations of 10 to 22 inches.

