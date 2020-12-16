SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
The Allegheny Co. Health Dept issues a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,074 new Coronavirus cases and 13 new deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 761 are confirmed from 2,313 PCR tests. There are 313 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 1 week to 100 years with a median age of 46 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from December 4 to December 15. Twenty-nine of those tests are more than a week old.

Of the 13 new deaths, five people were in their 70s, four in their 80s, three in their 90s, and one person was
more than 100-years-old.

Seven of those deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The age breakdown of the new cases are as follows:

  • 00-04: 4
  • 05-12: 31
  • 13-18: 48
  • 19-24: 90
  • 25-49: 402
  • 50-64: 277
  • 65+: 222

    • The newly reported cases were among 579 females and 495 males.

    There have been 2,669 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

    The county-wide death toll has risen to 688.

    There have been 43,007 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

    More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

