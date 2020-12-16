By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,049 new cases of Coronavirus and 278 additional deaths Wednesday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 519,369 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

Currently, there are 6,295 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 1,264 patients are being cared for in ICU’s.

That is double the number of patients hospitalized compared to the peak of cases in the spring.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 through December 10 stood at 16.2% according to the state’s data.

The statewide death toll has risen to 13,168.

There are 3,086,059 across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 45,287 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 8,306 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 53,593 cases at nursing or personal care facilities. Out of total deaths, 7,559 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 16,094 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: