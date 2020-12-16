SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
The paperwork is all filled out and the reindeer are good to go.
Filed Under:Christmas, Local TV, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Reindeer, Veterinarian

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Santa’s reindeer are cleared for take-off!

Pennsylvania state vet Dr. Kevin Brightball announced Tuesday that Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph are good to go.

The Department of Agriculture posted a photo of the paperwork all filled out.

The North Pole reindeer are cleared to cross state lines “for the purpose of toy delivery.”

