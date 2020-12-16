By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Santa’s reindeer are cleared for take-off!
Pennsylvania state vet Dr. Kevin Brightball announced Tuesday that Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph are good to go.
The Department of Agriculture posted a photo of the paperwork all filled out.
Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph…all cleared for take-off!
Today, Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill announced that nine North Pole reindeer have been cleared to cross state lines for the purpose of toy delivery! pic.twitter.com/4VzRtbyclZ
— PA Department of Agriculture (@PAAgriculture) December 16, 2020
The North Pole reindeer are cleared to cross state lines “for the purpose of toy delivery.”
