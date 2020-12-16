By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A nor’easter is closing in on the Pittsburgh area.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for parts of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania as well as northern West Virginia tomorrow, with NWS Pittsburgh is putting snowfall in between 5 to 8 inches.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is forecasting a minimum of 6 inches of snow for Allegheny County, but some places in Allegheny, Westmoreland, Butler and Indiana counties could see more than 9 inches.

KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery is forecasting 4 to 7 inches for much of the Pittsburgh area.

So when will all this start? Here’s the timeline:

7 a.m. to 11 a.m. — The Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 7 a.m., but we’ll be waking up to overcast skies and pretty much no snow on the ground for much of the morning.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Here comes the snow. The snow arrives sometime after 11 a.m. or noon, starting along and south of I-70.

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. — After the snow starts, it’ll quickly push across the area to the north. By 5 p.m., we’ll be in the thick of it

5 p.m. to 12 a.m. — By 5 p.m., we’ll be in the thick of it. The heaviest snow will fall for a few hours Wednesday evening.

12 a.m. to 7 a.m. — From midnight and overnight into Thursday morning, it’ll pull out to the east. The Winter Storm Warning ends at 7 a.m