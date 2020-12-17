By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 9,966 new cases of Coronavirus and 224 additional deaths Thursday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 529,335 since Wednesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

Currently, there are 6,346 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 1,238 patients are being cared for in ICUs.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 through December 10 stood at 16.2% according to the state’s data.

The statewide death toll has risen to 13,392.

There are 3,101,764 across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 45,858 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 8,411 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 54,269 cases at nursing or personal care facilities. Out of total deaths, 7,871 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 17,326 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

