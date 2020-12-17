By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for the homeowner who had seven dogs and a bird living inside an “extremely unsanitary” mobile home.
Police say they got a tip Thursday morning from the Westmoreland County Humane Society about alleged animal cruelty at a home on Route 711 in East Wheatfield Township.
Troopers say the front door was padlocked shut, the rear door had been nailed closed, the windows were open and troopers smelled a “strong, foul odor.”
Troopers were able to force their way into the home, and they found seven pugs and one bird alive inside “in reasonable health.” They say the conditions were deplorable, with dog feces throughout the mobile home.
They weren’t able to find the homeowner. The Indiana County Humane Officer responded and took all eight animals into custody.
State police are continuing to investigate.
