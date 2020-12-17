Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s the Christmas tree Pittsburgh never knew it kneaded until now.
Mancini’s in McKees Rocks created a Christmas tree made entirely of bread.
Co-owner Nick Mancini Hartner has come up with different bread displays over the years. This one is technically edible, but it’s been dried out on purpose.
“We actually baked this two days ago. We let it dry out completely so it would be a little more structurally sound when we elevated it into a vertical position. This is brand new territory. I’ve never made anything this big before,” he said.
The tree will be on display starting Friday outside Mancini’s.
