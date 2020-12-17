PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Staying away from the negativity and strife on social media is a challenge these days.

But one simple positive comment has sparked a community mission in Peters Township that will help hundreds of struggling families.

Life-long friends Matt Kulikowski and Becky Miller told KDKA’s Kym Gable that it started after Kulikowski posted the positive remark, about helping others and being kind, in response to a negative one.

His goal?

“Change the dialogue,” Kulikowski said. “How do we give back to the community and how do we involve the community?”

“We had no idea it was going to take off like it did,” said Miller. “It’s been amazing.”

The PT Giving Back Facebook page became a forum for collecting monetary donations. The group collected over $15,000 in cash and gift cards alone in just a week.

The non-perishable food items are dropped off at Peters Township Middle School, which partnered with the group to collect items.

“Every time we come over to the school, there’s more out here. And we filled up this lobby in the past few days. It’s been a great, great outpouring from everybody,” communications coordinator Shelly Belcher said.

The money and food will be donated to the Finleyville Food Pantry.

Pat Trumpie, board president of the Finleyville Food Pantry, says the facility is feeding more families than ever. She is grateful for the campaign, which will help stock the shelves and fill the refrigerators for holiday meals.

She says the families are also thankful.

“This is a mission for everybody in this country and everyone should help their fellow man,” Trumpie said.

