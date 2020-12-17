Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 78-year-old man.
Vincent Cardellini was last seen around 6 p.m. on Wednesday leaving the VA hospital in Oakland, police say. He was wearing a khaki winter jacket with a hood, dark jeans and a black hat. Police describe him as 5-foot-10 with brown eyes and black hair that is pulled into a ponytail. He is missing his front teeth.
Cardellini commutes by Port Authority bus and typically takes the 83 and 61C, police said.
Call the police at 412-323-7141 with any information.
