From snowmen, to unique measuring strategies, people all across the area enjoyed Wednesday's snowfall.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the snow began and continued to fall throughout the Pittsburgh area on Wednesday, that didn’t stop many Pittsburghers from having fun with the historic snowfall.

Several viewers sent in pictures of how they made their way outside and enjoyed the winter wonderland.

Laura Wilson made a snowman to make sure that while fun in the snow was no reason to stop being safe.

“Frosty says, ‘don’t forget your mask!'” She said.

Photo Credit: Laura Wilson

Laura wasn’t the only person using a snowman to remind people to stay safe.

Kathy Underwood and her kids put a mask on their snowman, but with a carrot nose, it may be a bit difficult to keep covered.

Photo Credit: Kathy Underwood

When the snow began falling on Wednesday night, creating picturesque scenes throughout the area, Andrew Barclay in Zelienople got his camera out and captured some of the almost postcard-like scenes throughout the city.

Photo Credit: Andrew Barclay

Photo Credit: Andrew Barclay

The Hoover family was starting to feel a bit cooped up inside on Wednesday night, so they grabbed an old Steelers jersey and got to work, making their very own Steeler Snowman!

Photo Credit: David Hoover

Meanwhile, in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, 16-month-old Tristan got to experience his first ever snowfall! While he seemed to enjoy it at first, it was a surprise from dad that seemed to change his opinion.

As KDKA’s Ron Smiley told us this morning on Your Day Pittsburgh, western Pennsylvania experienced anywhere between 9 and 16 inches of snow.

However, for Wayne Kreiger in Farmington, Pennsylvania, it wasn’t a tape measure or yardstick that he used to measure snowfall – it was a collection of drinks in his home!

“9:15 p.m. update,” he posted on Facebook. “Got everyone covered in this one, 2 3/4 cans high and 1/5 high!”

Photo Credit: Wayne Krieger

